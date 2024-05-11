Top track

Wild Mind - Gone Girl - Many Reasons & Wild Mind Remix

Augen zu und Durch

Schlachthof Wiesbaden
Sat, 11 May, 11:00 pm
PartyWiesbaden
€11

About

Techno Party im KESSELHAUS auf 2 Floors

Kaum hat sich der Staub der letzten Party gelegt, steht bereits das nächste Date an. Diesmal machen wir ordentlich Rabatz, denn AZUD goes Hard Techno! 🔊

Wie immer auf zwei Floors, dem KESSELHAUS und der BOX, hör...

Einlass ab 18 Jahren!
Präsentiert von Daniel Soave & Schlachthof Wiesbaden.
Lineup

Venue

Schlachthof Wiesbaden

Murnaustraße 1, 65189 Wiesbaden, Germany
Doors open11:00 pm

