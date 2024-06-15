DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Dancing Queen ABBA Glitter Disco

Fremont Country Club
Sat, 15 Jun, 8:00 pm
PartyLas Vegas
From $25The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About ABBA

Calling all Super Troupers! Bring out the bell bottoms and platform shoes 👖 👠

The Ultimate ABBA Glitter Disco comes to Las Vegas with a massive Summer disco dance party filled with glitter, glitz, glamour, & tons of ABBA!

Event information

TERMS AND CONDITIONS

This event is 21 and over. All guests must have a valid government/state issued ID for entry to the venue.

All ticket prices include Nevada's 9% Live Entertainment Tax.

This is an 21+ event
Presented by Backstage Bar & Billiards.
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

ABBA

Venue

Fremont Country Club

601 E Fremont St, Las Vegas, NV 89101, USA
Doors open8:00 pm
1000 capacity

