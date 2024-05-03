DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Nathan Cassidy: International Man of Mestory

Camden Comedy Club
Fri, 3 May, 6:15 pm
ComedyLondon
£6The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Multi award-winning comedian Cassidy on finding fun in a chaotic world. And the biggest fun and the biggest secret comes in the most unexpected of places - his mom's house!

‘Star in waiting. He is untouchable’ ★★★★ The Times

'Nathan Cassidy is clever, cl...

This is an 18+ event.
Presented by The Rat Pack Productions.
No Covid-19 entry requirements
£
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Nathan Cassidy

Venue

Camden Comedy Club

100 Camden High St, London NW1 0LU, UK
Doors open6:10 pm

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.