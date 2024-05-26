DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Fruit Looops

The Garrison
Sun, 26 May, 7:30 pm
GigsToronto
CA$15The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

The zany-experimental punks from Fruit Looops are returning to Toronto once again to bring you a brand new show, this time teaming up with the INRCHLD collective to bring you a bill filled with milk and sugar. TORONTO CRANK-WAVE thugs TORRENT will join the...

This is an 19+ event
Presented by INRCHLD
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

The Garrison

1197 Dundas Street West, Toronto, Ontario M6J 1X3, Canada
Doors open7:30 pm

