Top track

Matteo Mancuso - Drop D

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

𝗠𝗔𝗧𝗧𝗘𝗢 𝗠𝗔𝗡𝗖𝗨𝗦𝗢 ✺ 𝗟𝗜𝗩𝗘 !

The Factory
Sat, 8 Jun, 8:30 pm
GigsSan Martino Buon Albergo
€20The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Matteo Mancuso - Drop D
Got a code?

About Matteo Mancuso

Matteo Mancuso, classe 1996, ha frequentato il liceo musicale di Palermo, dove ha studiato chitarra classica e flauto traverso. Enfant prodige della chitarra, ha suonato, fin dalla più tenera età, con i maggiori musicisti siciliani. Sul palco già a dodici Read more

Event information

The Factory in collaborazione con Egea Live, sono felici di annunciare il ritorno a Verona di : 𝗠𝗔𝗧𝗧𝗘𝗢 𝗠𝗔𝗡𝗖𝗨𝗦𝗢 ✺ 𝗟𝗜𝗩𝗘 !

Matteo Mancuso, classe 1996, ha frequentato il liceo musicale di Palermo, dove ha studiato chitarra classica e flauto...

Questo è un evento 16+
Presentato da The Factory - La casa degli artisti

Lineup

Matteo Mancuso

Venue

The Factory

Viale del Lavoro, 7, 37036 San Martino Buon Albergo VR, Italy
Open in maps
Doors open8:30 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.