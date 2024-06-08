DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Matteo Mancuso, classe 1996, ha frequentato il liceo musicale di Palermo, dove ha studiato chitarra classica e flauto traverso. Enfant prodige della chitarra, ha suonato, fin dalla più tenera età, con i maggiori musicisti siciliani. Sul palco già a dodici
Read more
The Factory in collaborazione con Egea Live, sono felici di annunciare il ritorno a Verona di : 𝗠𝗔𝗧𝗧𝗘𝗢 𝗠𝗔𝗡𝗖𝗨𝗦𝗢 ✺ 𝗟𝗜𝗩𝗘 !
Matteo Mancuso, classe 1996, ha frequentato il liceo musicale di Palermo, dove ha studiato chitarra classica e flauto...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.