Are You Seeing This - Palestine Fundraiser

MOTH Club
Sun, 9 Jun, 5:30 pm
FilmLondon
£7.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Are You Seeing This are back at MOTH Club with a special fundraiser screening. The evening will feature curated short films from Palestinian filmmakers, a roundtable chat on the films with artists and activists, and time for audience questions. All ticket...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by LNZRT LTD.
MOTH Club

Old Trades Hall, Valette Street, London E9 6NU
Doors open5:30 pm
320 capacity
