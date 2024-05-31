DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Announcing - Girls Room Pride Month Kick Off! Join us on Friday, May 31st for an immersive experience as we celebrate diversity by bringing together our local LGBTQ community featuring incredible DJ sets, performers, vendors & more! We can't wait to share...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
