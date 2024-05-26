DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Launching a summer full of Soulful Sunday selectors is the Soul II Soul legend and original funki dread Jazzie B.
ABOUT JAZZIE B
Setting the blueprint for the British soul sound of the 90s and the man with an OBE, lifetime achievement Mobo and the keys t...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.