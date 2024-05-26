DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Brick Lane Beach Club: Jazzie B

JuJu's Bar & Stage
Sun, 26 May, 2:00 pm
DJLondon
FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Launching a summer full of Soulful Sunday selectors is the Soul II Soul legend and original funki dread Jazzie B.

ABOUT JAZZIE B

Setting the blueprint for the British soul sound of the 90s and the man with an OBE, lifetime achievement Mobo and the keys t...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Juju's Bar & Stage.
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Jazzie B, Soul To Soul

JuJu's Bar & Stage

Ely's Yard, 15 Hanbury St, London E1 6QR, UK
Open in maps
Doors open2:00 pm
350 capacity

