Urban World Pride 2024

Scala
Sat, 29 Jun, 9:00 pm
PartyLondon
From £8The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
URBAN WORLD PRIDE 2024

A MAJOR LGBTQAI+POC CELEBRATION OF

#UNITY #DIVERSITY #PRIDE

Saturday 29th June 2024. @ Scala, Pentonville Road, Kings Cross, London

9pm – 6am

The Urban World family is back at the iconic Scala in Kings Cross for their annual pos...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Urban World and NYX Professional Makeup
£
Scala

Scala, 275 Pentonville Rd, London N1 9NL, UK
Doors open9:00 pm
Event ends6:00 am
800 capacity
