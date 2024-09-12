Top track

DARGZ - Lou's Tune (feat. Moses Boyd)

DARGZ

The Lower Third
Thu, 12 Sept, 7:00 pm
£16The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

DARGZ - Lou's Tune (feat. Moses Boyd)
DARGZ returns for his next London headline at The Lower Third along with Live band and collaborators. The London based, New York raised artist brings his Live show to life with jazz infused beats, catchy hooks and always the good vibes he’s known for. Only...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by ATC Live
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

The Lower Third

26 Denmark St, London WC2H 8NJ, UK
Doors open7:00 pm
Event ends11:00 pm

