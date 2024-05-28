Top track

Milahroy with Django James and Jake Benjamin

C'mon Everybody
Tue, 28 May, 8:00 pm
GigsNew York
$12.36

About

Hailing from a vibrant tapestry of culture as a first-generation Albanian American, Milahroy stands as a beacon of authenticity and innovation in the music world.

As a queer artist, Milahroy's journey into the heart of the music industry has been anything...

This is a 21+ event
Presented by C’mon Everybody.
Lineup

Milahroy, Django James

Venue

C'mon Everybody

325 Franklin Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11238, USA
Doors open8:00 pm

