Back to Black: Celebrating Amy Winehouse

The Blues Kitchen Camden
Fri, 19 Jul, 8:00 pm
GigsLondon
£5The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

We’re raising a toast to the Queen of Camden, Amy Winehouse, this July.

Expect a live set from our band as we travel through time and commemorate two decades of her debut album, Frank, with soulful renditions of hits like ‘Back to Black’, ‘Tears Dry on Th...

This is an 18+ event (Photo ID Required).
Presented by The Blues Kitchen Camden.
Lineup

Amy Winehouse, Amy Winehouse

Venue

The Blues Kitchen Camden

111-113 Camden High St, London NW1 7SN, UK
Doors open8:00 pm

