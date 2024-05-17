DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Jack Name Album Release w/ Skylar Kaplan

Gold-Diggers
Fri, 17 May, 7:00 pm
GigsLos Angeles
$16.54The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Enigmatic Los Angeles musician Jack Name will be celebrating the release of his “delightfully hard-to-define” fourth studio album, Fabulous Soundtracks, on May 17th. Recorded in Los Angeles and mixed in Copenhagen, Fabulous Soundtracks is “an ode to joys t...

This is a 21+ event
Presented by Gold-Diggers.
Jack Name

Gold-Diggers

5632 Santa Monica Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90038
Doors open7:00 pm

