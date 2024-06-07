Top track

Wookie - Battle (feat. Lain)

'Never Gonna Let you Go' Launch Party w/ Wookie

The Lido
Fri, 7 Jun, 10:30 pm
GigsMargate
£16.38The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Never Gonna Let You Go a night of Old Skool Garage, Hip Hop and RnB.

Opening night featuring Wookie

This is an 18+ event.
Presented by Bakery Boy Music.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Wookie

Venue

The Lido

Ethelbert Terrace, Margate, Kent, CT9 1RX
Doors open10:30 pm

