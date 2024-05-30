Top track

NOIRGANCIA: MaZz, Sunny Days + More

Hootananny Brixton
Thu, 30 May, 7:00 pm
GigsLondon
£12.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

NOIRGANICA: BONDED BY RHYTHM PRESENTS REVOLVER ☄️

☄️ LINEUP ☄️

☄️ Special Guest Headliner TBA

☄️ maZz

☄️Sunny Day

☄️ Miriella

☄️ Michelle O Faith

☄️ Zoe Kypri DJ set

☄️ Hosted by Laville

This is an 18+ event (Photo ID Required)
NOIRGANCIA
£
Lineup

Laville, Zoé Kypri

Venue

Hootananny Brixton

95 Effra Rd, London SW2 1DF, UK
Doors open7:00 pm

