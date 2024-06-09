DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Quiet Hollers

229
Sun, 9 Jun, 7:00 pm
GigsLondon
£15The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Quiet Hollers return to 229 - this time with a full band performance! Shadwick Wilde's solo performance here last year was one for the history books, so don't miss Queit Hollers at full power here at 229 in Venue 2!

Support TBC

This is a standing show....

This is a 14+ event. U18's acc by an adult.
Presented by 229.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Quiet Hollers

Venue

229

229 Great Portland St, London W1W 5PN, UK
Doors open7:00 pm
Accessibility information

FAQs

Which venue is this in?

Venue 2 - entrance through the canopy on Great Portland Street.

