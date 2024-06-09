DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Quiet Hollers return to 229 - this time with a full band performance! Shadwick Wilde's solo performance here last year was one for the history books, so don't miss Queit Hollers at full power here at 229 in Venue 2!
Support TBC
This is a standing show....
Venue 2 - entrance through the canopy on Great Portland Street.
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.