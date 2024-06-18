DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

The Trouble Notes x Good Habits

Hootananny Brixton
Tue, 18 Jun, 7:00 pm
£12.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
After joining forces for a spontaneous set at Glastonbury Festival 2023, the two globe-trotting fusion groups will reconvene to bring their new collaboration project to the UK for Summer 2024. Expect a high-energy fusion of rocking folk and world music tha...

This is an 18+ event (Photo ID Required)
Hootananny Brixton.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

The Trouble Notes

Hootananny Brixton

95 Effra Rd, London SW2 1DF, UK
Doors open7:00 pm

