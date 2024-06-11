DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Joe Wong, Mary Timony, Craig Wedren

Zebulon
Tue, 11 Jun, 8:00 pm
GigsLos Angeles
$26.78The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Joe Wong & Friends

A variety show with music, comedy, and djs, ft.:

Mary Timony

Craig Wedren (Shudder to Think, etc.)

Written, performed, and produced by Wong, Mere Survival expands on the sonic palette of its predecessor, his critically-lauded 2020 de******...

This is a 21+ event
Presented by Zebulon.
$
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Mary Timony, Craig Wedren

Venue

Zebulon

2478 Fletcher Dr, Los Angeles, CA 90039, USA
Open in maps
Doors open8:00 pm
300 capacity

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.