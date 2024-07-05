Top track

Michael Cera Palin - Portrait of a Woman on a Couch With Cats

Michael Cera Palin

Goldsmiths Students' Union
Fri, 5 Jul, 6:30 pm
GigsLondon
From £8The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

After their triumphant London debut in February, Michael Cera Palin return to the big smoke to headline Goldsmiths SU as part of their 2000 Trees Warm Up Tour. They'll be joined by old friends awakebutstillinbed (US), Lakes and your arms are my cocoon (US)...

This is an 15+ event (under 18s to be accompanied by an adult)
Presented by Beth Shalom Records.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Your Arms Are My Cocoon, Lakes, awakebutstillinbed and 1 more

Venue

Goldsmiths Students' Union

10 Dixon Road, London, SE14 6NL
Doors open6:30 pm

