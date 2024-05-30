DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Voices in Power: A Poetry Open Mic Experience

The Meadows
Thu, 30 May, 7:00 pm
TalkNew York
$25.24The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

A Poetry Open Mic Experience

Info at Voicesinpower.com

This is a 21+ event
Voices in Power
$
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

The Meadows

17 Meadow St, Brooklyn, NY 11206, USA
Doors open7:00 pm

