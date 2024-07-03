Top track

Nadia McAnuff - So Jah Seh

Nadia Mcanuff & The Ligerians

La Boule Noire
Wed, 3 Jul, 7:30 pm
GigsParis
€18The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Nadia McAnuff, chanteuse jamaïcaine fille de l'illustre Winston McAnuff, suit sa propre voie depuis plus de 10 ans, autant influencée par Peter Tosh ou Nina Simone. Artiste unique et sensible à l'esprit libre, rebel, féministe, parfois punk ou mystique, el...

Tout public
Présenté par SoulNurse.
Lineup

The Ligerians, Nadia Mcanuff

Venue

La Boule Noire

120 Boulevard de Rochechouart, 75018 Paris, France
Doors open7:30 pm
200 capacity

