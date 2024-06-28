Top track

Ilaló

Chancha via Circuito b2b El Buho

Festsaal Kreuzberg
Fri, 28 Jun, 8:00 pm
GigsBerlin
€23.48The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Ilaló
About

Pedro Canale alias Chancha via Circuito ist ein Symbol für die klangliche Einheit Südamerikas. Seine Bühne wird zu einer maßgeschneiderten Erfahrung, um sein gewaltiges Spektrum an Downtempo, Minimalismus im Cumbia-Stil, und lateinamerikanischen Beats zu e...

Dies ist eine Veranstaltung ab 18 Jahren
Präsentiert von Neue Flutgraben Betriebsgesellschaft mbH & Co KG.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Chancha Via Circuito, El Búho

Venue

Festsaal Kreuzberg

Am Flutgraben 2, 12435 Berlin, Germany
Open in maps
Doors open8:00 pm

