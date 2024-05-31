Top track

Metronomy - The Bay

Underground X 2000s Nite Dance Party

Grand Star Jazz Club
Fri, 31 May, 9:30 pm
PartyHollywood
$11.33The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Friday, May 31st we take it back to Y2K and celebrate the 2000s (Y2K -NOW). Somebody told us that you look good on the dance floor, so it's time to pretend and go back in time with us as we bang out the 2000s hits from Franz Ferdinand, Yeah Yeah Yeahs, CSS...

This is a 21+ event.
Presented by Club Underground.
No Covid-19 entry requirements
$
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

Grand Star Jazz Club

943 North Broadway, Los Angeles, California 90012, United States
Doors open9:30 pm

