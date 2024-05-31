DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Friday, May 31st we take it back to Y2K and celebrate the 2000s (Y2K -NOW). Somebody told us that you look good on the dance floor, so it's time to pretend and go back in time with us as we bang out the 2000s hits from Franz Ferdinand, Yeah Yeah Yeahs, CSS...
