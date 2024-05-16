Top track

Gallus - Marmalade

Gallus

Crofters Rights
Thu, 16 May, 7:00 pm
GigsBristol
£11.50

About

GALLUS bottles that sense of anticipation, the idea that anything could happen. Throwing back to the days when responsibilities were few, anticipation was high, and opportunity was around every corner. The band combine the energetic bounce of Sports Team w...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Sunder.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Gallus

Venue

Crofters Rights

117-119 Stokes Croft, Bristol BS1 3PY
Doors open7:00 pm
80 capacity

