Le Couleur + pâle regard

POPUP!
Mon, 10 Jun, 8:00 pm
GigsParis
€16.83The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

C’est un plateau transatlantique qui vous sera proposé au Popup! en ce lundi 10 juin 🇨🇦🇫🇷

Les canadiens de Le Couleur - en tournée européenne - partageront la scène avec les français de pâle regard - pour la sortie de leur nouvel EP.

✧ Le Couleur - M...

Réservé aux plus de 18 ans
Présenté par POPUP!.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Le Couleur, Pâle regard, Pâle regard

Venue

POPUP!

14 Rue Abel, 75012 Paris, France
Doors open8:00 pm
175 capacity

