Furie & Selvagem invitent Suze Ijó

Transbordeur
Sat, 25 May, 4:00 pm
DJLyon
From €8The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Furie, c'est d'abord une histoire de famille. Les premières amours du collectif ont naturellement créé un pont direct entre le Brésil et toute sa richesse artistique et culturelle, et la club culture européenne. Aujourd'hui le crew s'apprête à célèbrer sa...

Cet événement est réservé aux personnes de plus de 16 ans.
Présenté par Furie & Selvagem & Le Transbordeur
Lineup

Suze Ijó, Pedro Bertho, Selvagem

Venue

Transbordeur

3 Boulevard de Stalingrad, 69100 Villeurbanne, France
Doors open4:00 pm

