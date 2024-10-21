DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

No smartphone? No worries, check our FAQs

Got a code?

Skinshape

Belgrave Music Hall
Mon, 21 Oct, 7:30 pm
GigsLeeds
£16.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Super Friendz presents

Skinshape

This Autumn Skinshape, the beloved project of Palace founding member William Dorey, will be making its way to Belgrave Music Hall. Rooted in many genres, but in particular 1960s-70s Funk, Reggae, Library music, Psychedeli...

This is a 14+ event
Presented by Super Friendz.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Skinshape

Venue

Belgrave Music Hall

1-1A Cross Belgrave St, Leeds LS2 8JP
Open in maps
Doors open7:30 pm
350 capacity

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

No smartphone? No worries, check our FAQs