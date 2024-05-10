DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

RAT-ZINGER Y DISTORSIÓN

Independance Club
Fri, 10 May, 8:00 pm
GigsMadrid
€16.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
El próximo viernes 10 de mayo RAT-ZINGER regresa a Madrid, a la sala Independance Club, para presentar su séptimo disco en estudio "Bala Per Cápita".

Compartiendo cartel con unas leyendas del punk como son DISTORSIÓN, que el pasado año cumplieron, nada má...

Para mayores de 18 años (necesario traer DNI).
Organizado por Independance Club.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Rat-Zinger, Distorsión

Venue

Independance Club

Calle de Atocha, 127, 28012 Madrid, Spain
Doors open8:00 pm

