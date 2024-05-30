DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

DRAG BINGO - Feelin' Noughties!

Rough Trade Nottingham
Thu, 30 May, 8:00 pm
ComedyNottingham
FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Grab your crop top and pop your iPod on shuffle, babes - Drag Bingo is feelin' noughties!

THURSDAY MAY 30TH / DOORS OPEN AT 8PM / GAMES START AT 8.30PM

ALL INCLUSIVE EVENT – ALL INVITED, ALL WELCOME! (But maybe leave the kids at home...)

Come join Maril...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Rough Trade.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

Rough Trade Nottingham

5 Broad St, Nottingham NG1 3AJ, UK
Doors open8:00 pm
150 capacity

