DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Grab your crop top and pop your iPod on shuffle, babes - Drag Bingo is feelin' noughties!
THURSDAY MAY 30TH / DOORS OPEN AT 8PM / GAMES START AT 8.30PM
ALL INCLUSIVE EVENT – ALL INVITED, ALL WELCOME! (But maybe leave the kids at home...)
Come join Maril...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.