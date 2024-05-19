DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Surround

The Pipe Factory
Sun, 19 May, 7:30 pm
GigsGlasgow
From £11.04
About

An immersive night of art and musical performances from new Glasgow talent at The Pipe Factory.

As the sun begins to set into a burning sky, we will be opening the evening with an original ambient performance from Hill52 resident and newcomer to the noise...

This is an 18+ event
by Far From Presents.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

The Pipe Factory

42 Bain Street, Glasgow, G40 2LA, United Kingdom
Doors open7:30 pm

