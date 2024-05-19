DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Bonne Tête - Taurus Bull Edition

High Tide
Sun, 19 May, 4:00 pm
PartyLos Angeles
$18The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Bonne Tête 🇫🇷

Join us as we celebrate Taurus season with a live mechanical bull! Bonne Tête = A queer-forward, dance music experience welcoming to errrrrybody. A safe & dope ass space to vibe out. Bring GOOD ENERGY & Pull Up!

This is a 21+ event.
Presented by Sterling Victoria & Brian Henry.
No Covid-19 entry requirements
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

High Tide

605 East 4th Street, Los Angeles, California 90013, United States
Doors open4:00 pm
249 capacity

