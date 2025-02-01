DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
'Black Sea' 45th Anniversary Concert
EXTC perform the classic 1980 'Black Sea' LP in full along with a second set of XTC classics and fan favourites.
For almost four decades, XTC fans could only dream of witnessing the sensational XTC classic songbook pl...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.