EXTC

229
Sat, 1 Feb 2025, 7:00 pm
GigsLondon
£31.73
About

'Black Sea' 45th Anniversary Concert

EXTC perform the classic 1980 'Black Sea' LP in full along with a second set of XTC classics and fan favourites.

For almost four decades, XTC fans could only dream of witnessing the sensational XTC classic songbook pl...

This is an 18+ event.
Presented by AGMP.
£
Lineup

eXTC

Venue

229

229 Great Portland St, London W1W 5PN, UK
Doors open7:00 pm
Event ends11:00 pm
Accessibility information

