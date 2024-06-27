DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Take Off: 16+ Rave

Ministry Of Sound
Thu, 27 Jun, 5:00 pm
PartyLondon
£22The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
General event questions: anna@takeoffofficial.com

Or for 24/H Whatsapp Support: +447590834117

IMPORTANT INFORMATION:

This event is for 16+ only, no one under the age of 16 can attend.

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Churchill Marketing Ltd.
Venue

Ministry Of Sound

103 Gaunt St, London SE1 6DP
Doors open5:00 pm
1200 capacity

