Slimelord / Cryptworm

Suburbia
Fri, 5 Jul, 6:00 pm
Southampton
£14.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.


SLIMELORD – 20 Buck Spin Records

CRYPTWORM - Me Saco Un Ojo Records

Ages 14+ (Under 16s must be accompanied by an adult)
Presented by Aeon Promotions.
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled



Slimelord, Cryptworm



Suburbia

29 Onslow Rd, Southampton SO14 0JD, UK

Doors open6:00 pm

