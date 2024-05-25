DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
We're over the moon to be bringing LUMER to The Old Blue Last, London as part of their UK/EU tour.
Emerging from the dead industrial underbelly of Hull, LUMER take jaded frustration and push it kicking and screaming into the ears of unassuming crowds. The...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.