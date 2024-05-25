Top track

LUMER - Hatred is a Passion of Theirs

LUMER + Teleforme + Van Zon + English Garden

The Old Blue Last
Sat, 25 May, 7:30 pm
GigsLondon
£3The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

LUMER - Hatred is a Passion of Theirs
About

We're over the moon to be bringing LUMER to The Old Blue Last, London as part of their UK/EU tour.

Emerging from the dead industrial underbelly of Hull, LUMER take jaded frustration and push it kicking and screaming into the ears of unassuming crowds. The...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Outfit
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

1
Teleforme, LUMER, Van Zon and 1 more

Venue

The Old Blue Last

38 Great Eastern Street, London EC2A 3ES
Doors open7:30 pm
150 capacity

