Top track

Kairos Creature Club - Voodoo Success

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Kairos Creature Club

Cloudland Theater
Mon, 17 Jun, 6:00 pm
GigsMinneapolis
$15The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Kairos Creature Club - Voodoo Success
Got a code?

About

Kairos Creature Club is a new project from Lena Simon (La Luz) and Glenn Van Dyke (BOYTOY). After years of playing in bands confined by genre, this project is definitively an exploration of music. KCC is fueled by collaboration, seeking out individuals who...

This is an 21+ event
Presented by Cloudland.
$
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Kairos Creature Club

Venue

Cloudland Theater

3533 East Lake Street, Minneapolis, Minnesota 55406, United States
Open in maps
Doors open6:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.