Frank Turner: World Record Attempt @ Saltbox

Saltbox Bar
Sat, 4 May, 7:30 pm
GigsNottingham
From £17.06The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Rough Trade is very excited to present an acoustic out-store performance with Frank Turner at Saltbox, celebrating the release of his brand new record 'Undefeated', released via Xtra Mile.

As he approaches two huge landmarks - his 3000th show and the rele...

This is a 14+ event
Presented by Rough Trade.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Frank Turner

Venue

Saltbox Bar

Bolero Square, Bellar Gate, Nottingham, England NG1 1LY, United Kingdom
Open in maps
Doors open7:30 pm

