EXTREMODURO + PLATERO Y TU + MAREA + LA RAÍZ (CONCIERTO TRIBUTO Y SESIÓN)

Independance Club
Sat, 8 Jun, 11:30 pm
PartyMadrid
From €11The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
El Sábado 8 de Junio de 23.30h a 06h, en nuestra sala, situada en la calle Atocha, 127, tendremos una noche muy especial con un gran Concierto Homenaje a EXTREMODURO y una tremenda sesión musical, para que no pares dedicada a estos grandes artistas.

La no...

Para mayores de 18 años (necesario traer DNI).
Organizado por Independance Club.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

Independance Club

Calle de Atocha, 127, 28012 Madrid, Spain
Open in maps
Doors open11:30 pm

