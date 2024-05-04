DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
✶ 𝕮𝕽𝖀𝕯𝕺 pres.
9DEN Visual by Christian Kondic
More TBA
+ Night Exhibition
Archivio Contemporaneo Exhibition trasforma lo storico padiglione del Mattatoio in un percorso esperienziale, coinvolgendo per la prima volta una selezione di artisti inter...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.