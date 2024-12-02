DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Kaydy Cain

Wizink Center
Mon, 2 Dec, 7:00 pm
GigsMadrid
€27.57The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Fin de gira de Kaydy Cain en Madrid donde presentará su nuevo proyecto: D.I.L.F. Prepárate para bailarlo este 2 de diciembre en el Wizink Center!

Los menores de 16 años tendrán que estar acompañados de padre madre o tutor legal.

Organizado por Polar
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Kaydy Cain

Venue

Wizink Center

Av. Felipe II, S/N, 28009 Madrid, Spain
Doors open7:00 pm
17453 capacity

