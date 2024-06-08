Top track

Bridget. - Throw Me In The Pit

Kick Out The Jams presents Bridget.+m4x+Red Ivory

The Macbeth
Sat, 8 Jun, 7:30 pm
GigsLondon
£8.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Kick Out The Jams presents Bridget. + m4x + Red Ivory at Two Palms Hackney

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Kick Out The Jams.
Lineup

Bridget., m4x, Red Ivory

Venue

The Macbeth

70 Hoxton Street, Shoreditch N1 6LP
Doors open7:30 pm
250 capacity

