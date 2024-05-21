DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Introducing...
game.set.trap
presents #trapjazz live!
with Asha, Supe the Dude,
Meechy718
game.set.trap is a trap-jazz collective. For over 10 years, they have been injecting modern sensibilities with hip-hop and soul into the jazz clubs of Toronto. C...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.