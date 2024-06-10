DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

New Rules: The Drawing Board Tour

Colours Hoxton
Mon, 10 Jun, 7:30 pm
GigsLondon
From £21.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

New Rules + Support TBA

This is a 14+ event
Presented by Up Next Music.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

New Rules

Venue

Colours Hoxton

2-4 Hoxton Square, London N1 6NU
Open in maps
Doors open7:30 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.