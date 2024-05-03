Top track

Discover #8 Mutha Madiba | La Petite | Mac Amish

La REcyclerie
Fri, 3 May, 7:00 pm
GigsParis
FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

▬▬ GROOVER DISCOVER #7 | 03.05.24 | La REcyclerie x Groover Obsessions x Le Bruit qui court ▬▬

Groover Obsessions, la REcyclerie & le collectif Bruit qui Court présentent le nouveau rendez-vous des voix qui groovent et qui grondent, le premier vendredi de...

Réservé aux plus de 18 ans
Présenté par Groover.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Mutha Madiba

Venue

La REcyclerie

83 Boulevard Ornano, 75018 Paris, France
Doors open7:00 pm

