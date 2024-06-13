DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Luce Rushton / Neve Cariad / MARY

The George Tavern
Thu, 13 Jun, 7:30 pm
£8The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Friends Serene are delighted to welcome Luce Rushton to The George Tavern for a special London headline show on Thursday 13th June!

Support from Neve Cariad & MARY

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Friends Serene.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Venue

The George Tavern

373 Commercial Rd, London E1 0LA, UK
Doors open7:30 pm

