Master Boot Record

Gretchen
Tue, 12 Nov, 7:30 pm
GigsBerlin
€27.96The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

MASTER BOOT RECORD (aka MBR) is a project founded in 2016 by producer Victor Love (AKA Vittorio D’amore) mixing together heavy metal and synthesized electronic music. The project as a live band started their live activity in 2018 including renowned live pe...

Dies ist eine Veranstaltung ab 18 Jahren
Präsentiert von Greyzone Concerts & Promotion.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Venue

Gretchen

Obentrautstraße 19-21, 10963 Berlin, Germany
Doors open7:30 pm

