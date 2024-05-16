DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Katie Firth / Gayaneh Lara / Apples and Apples

The Four Thieves
Thu, 16 May, 7:30 pm
£6The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
We look forward to welcoming you to The Four Thieves for Katie Firth, Gayaneh Lara and Apples and Apples. A fabulous lineup of alt-pop/folk, with elements of jazz in the mix too. Set in the beautiful boat room of the venue.

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Bark.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

The Four Thieves

Lavender Gardens, London SW11 1DJ, UK
Doors open7:30 pm

