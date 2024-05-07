DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Il labirinto

Zō Centro Culture Contemporanee
Tue, 7 May, 10:00 am
TheatreCatania
€8The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

IL LABIRINTO, Uno spettacolo post-teatrale in realtà virtuale

quattordici storie di adolescenza dimenticata

un’esperienza immersiva, itinerante, interattiva

una produzione del Teatro dell’Argine

Questo è un evento 14+
Presentato da Associazione Culturale Zo

Venue

Zō Centro Culture Contemporanee

Piazzale Asia, Viale Africa, 95129 Catania CT, Italy
Doors open10:00 am

