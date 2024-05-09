DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

SANGRE Sunsets

The Sultan Rooftop
Thu, 9 May, 7:00 pm
FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

L.SANGRE ALL Early Evening Long....

Setting off RoofTop Season- SANGRE SUNSETs at SultanRoom RoofTop......

A long form exploration of favourite genres and the nooks in between spanning TECHNO, ELECTRO, ACID, SYNTH/POP, WAVE, & EXPERIMENTAL Delights.

The...

This is a 21+ event
Presented by The Sultan Room.
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

L.Sangre

Venue

The Sultan Rooftop

234 Starr St, Brooklyn, NY 11237, USA
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm
Event ends11:00 pm

