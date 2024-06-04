Top track

Meglio un bidet oggi | FringeMi Festival

U/N
Tue, 4 Jun, 8:00 pm
TheatreMilano
FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Meglio un bidet oggi che un attico in Francia domani | FringeMI Festival 2024

ideato, scritto e interpretato da Altea Bonatesta

Uno spettacolo di stand up comedy che ripercorre, con aneddoti e battute, alcuni episodi di vita particolarmente segnanti: il...

Per tutte le età
Presentato da IDEAS S.r.l. – I Distratti Eventi & Servizi S.r.l..

Lineup

Venue

U/N

Piazza Napoli, Piazza Napoli, Milan, Milan 20146, Italy
Doors open7:30 pm

